Storm Center Update – Thursday AM August 27

Showers and storms are already going in western South Dakota this morning. Some of these will be strong with hail and heavy rain being a threat.



This will be the last day of 90-degree heat for many in KELOLAND this month. Today’s highs will reach the 80s and 90s with late-day showers and storms in western South Dakota. These storms will hold together and move into eastern KELOLAND tonight and linger into Friday morning.



We’ll watch for strong to severe storms with these as hail and wind will be the main threats. The Storm Prediction Center has central and western South Dakota outlined in an enhanced risk for severe weather.



Rain amounts will be an inch or more for some. This model is pointing to east-central South Dakota with the best chance at an inch or more of rain.



Cooler and drier air will settle across KELOLAND for the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s on Saturday, but a quick surge of warmer weather on Sunday is ahead of another cool down for early next week. This cooldown will come with another round of rain Sunday night into Monday.

Next week will be 15-25 degrees cooler with highs in the 70s and 80s.