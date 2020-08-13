Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, August 13th

Good Morning! It’s a warm, breezy, and humid morning across KELOLAND. A few low clouds are moving along with the southerly wind on this picture from the Lake Madison LIVECAM.

Some severe weather is possible in the far north in the afternoon and evening. The best chance of storms will remain in North Dakota.

Severe weather is possible tomorrow afternoon, mainly east of the James River Valley.

Storm chances will remain low for much of KELOLAND today, but again, the northeast could get clipped by a few cells this evening. More storms are forecast tomorrow afternoon as the main cold front moves to the south. Severe weather is possible with those storms.

The pattern for early next week looks cooler for much of KELOLAND, but dry weather will dominate for much of the region.

It certainly looks hot today west and north of Sioux Falls with highs in the 90s.

The rain chance tonight is only 20% around Sioux Falls, but 30% chances of rain will be found around Aberdeen.

Storm chances will be best tomorrow near Sioux Falls into parts of SW MN. Cooler weather will follow behind the cold front, a trend that will continue into early next week.

Notice the dry weather on the 7 day forecast. That will be a common trend across much of KELOLAND with the Canadian air at the start of the new week.