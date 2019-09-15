Storm Center Update – Sunday PM September 15

Clear sky conditions from this afternoon will last into tonight. Overnight temperatures will be mostly in the 60s.

Monday will have a mostly sunny to partly cloudy afternoon with temperatures still expected to warm to the 80s to near 90. The wind will be from the south to southeast at around 10 to 20 mph with the occasional stronger wind gust.

Tuesday will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies again but a lingering warm front means a chance for isolated thunderstorms in eastern KELOLAND. Highs will still reach the mid 80s to near 90. But the wind will be breezy at around 15 to 25 mph with stronger wind gusts.

The rest of the week will bring some changes to KELOLAND’s weather. Passing upper level trough means we have to bring back the rain and storm chances. Right now, the best chance for rain across the whole area will be Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will also cool back to the 70s by the weekend.