Storm Center Update – Sunday PM July 25

Showers and storms will continue to develop in western and southwest KELOLAND late this afternoon. We’ll also watch for developing storms east of the James River Valley during the overnight hours.

An isolated storm or two will become severe with hail and wind being the main threat. The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk for severe weather in eastern KELOLAND.



Tonight’s lows will fall to the 60s and 70s.



It will be hot through at least midweek. The hottest day is expected on Wednesday with many in the upper 90s and 100s! In fact, we’ll have to watch the record books for record highs!

Cooler air will arrive just before the weekend. That’s when temperatures will retreat to the 80s.