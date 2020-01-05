Storm Center Update- Sunday PM, January 5th

Good Evening! A lot of wind moved through KELOLAND today. A quick look at this map below shows the top wind gusts starting Sunday morning. In some cases, the numbers reached over 50mph and created some blowing snow.

The forecast going forward tonight looks quiet, dry, and less windy. We can’t get rid of the wind West River tomorrow, as gusts go back to over 40mph in Rapid City on Monday. We may see a few flurries in Sioux Falls, but nothing heavy. Little moisture is forecast on Tuesday, but a few flurries could develop in the west.

We’ll watch colder air to our north on Tuesday. That will will likely have a bigger impact on our readings by Wednesday in much of KELOLAND.

In fact, we may start Wednesday morning below zero in the northeast. Still, it could be much worse for this time of year. Keep reading.

Thursday should feature a milder trend and highs go back to the upper 20s and 30s.

We do see some changes in the big picture by the end of the week. Very cold air will be knocking on our door by the weekend. We have yet to nail down the timing details, but this air is the coldest of the winter so far. We think this will start impacting us more next week.

Lows tonight will hold in the teens and 20s with less wind.

Minus the wind in western KELOLAND, temps are not bad for Monday. This is still well above normal.

We have included some low end 20% chances of snow for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures may get colder at the end of the week as a piece of that cold in Canada breaks off and heads south. We’ll save the worst of it until after the 7 day for now.