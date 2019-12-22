Storm Center Update- Sunday PM, December 22nd

The weather remains quiet on this Sunday across KELOLAND and the dry weather trend will continue. You can see a few clouds increasing the next 24 hours.

The forecast tonight will be cool, but not bad at all for this time of year. There may be a few patches of fog across the southeast.

The weather looks dry tomorrow and temperatures will remain above normal.

The forecast will be a bit cooler on Christmas Eve with mostly cloudy skies.

Christmas Day looks cool and cloudy. We may have some flurries or light snow late in the day.

Temperatures will remain above normal through the rest of December. We do see signals of colder weather in Alaska by the first of the year. We’ll watch for the green light for this to come south.

Overall, the travel forecast looks good the next few days with no major storms in the forecast. We’ll keep an eye on the moisture next weekend, but we still have plenty of time to do that.