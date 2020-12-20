Storm Center Update – Sunday PM December 20

Skies will clear for much of KELOLAND during the overnight hours as temperatures fall to the 20s and 30s.

It will be a warm day tomorrow. Highs will reach the 40s and 50s. Keep in mind, eastern KELOLAND will have strong winds from the west/northwest at least 15-30 mph with higher gusts.

The warmth will continue into Tuesday as highs remain in the 40s and 50s. But much colder air will arrive around midweek. Along with the colder air, we’ll have a chance for snow.

The timing for the snow will be late in the day Tuesday and into Wednesday. Moisture remains limited, so snow amounts (if any) will be light; some of us may approach a half-inch.

Christmas Eve is looking to be the coldest day of the week. Highs will be in the 20s in eastern KELOLAND with sunny skies.

We’ll warm back above freezing for Christmas Day with highs in the 30s and 40s.