Storm Center Update – Sunday PM August 16

High pressure is in control of our weather; which means dry and stable air.



The evening and overnight will be mostly clear as temperatures eventually fall to the 50s to near 60 degrees.



Tomorrow will be a lot like today with mostly sunny skies, warm temperatures, and light winds. It will be hot in central and western South Dakota as afternoon highs will hit the low 90s.



With limited moisture and very little energy in the atmosphere, the rest of the workweek is looking quiet with warming temperatures.



That’s NOT good news for southwest, southeast, and northeast KELOLAND as drought conditions continue.