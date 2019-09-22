Storm Center Update – Sunday AM September 22

BIG PICTURE:

A small, weak upper level ridge is moving into the upper Midwest and that means a quiet few days for KELOLAND. Temperatures will be at or below average today with slightly warmer weather returning for the start of the work week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

The morning light rain and clouds should last through the morning with the afternoon seeing mostly sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Some spotty shower redevelopment has been getting picked up by the models so don’t be surprised if showers dot the radar in KELOLAND in the afternoon.

Clear to mostly clear skies are expected tonight with overnight lows in the 40s to low 50s.

Monday continues the mostly sunny sky conditions but afternoon temps will be warmer, reaching the mid to upper 70s.

A broad area of low pressure will slowly sink into the Midwest Tuesday through Thursday so we’ve included some chances for light rain showers. Highs mid week will still be in the 70s.

There’s a better chance for passing rain next Friday and the weekend. Afternoon temps will be in the 60s and 70s going into the weekend.