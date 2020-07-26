Storm Center Update- Sunday AM, July 26th

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to move across KELOLAND on this Sunday as a cold front brings a big change in our weather.

You can see the tracks of the rainfall this weekend through Sunday AM. Big rain fell in central MN overnight of 3-7″. We had heavy rain Saturday morning in southcentral SD into Nebraska as well. The gaps in between have features more scattered rain.

Notice how the rains have been more spotty in Iowa so far where the drought monitor shows more intensity. Not everybody will see rain today in southeastern KELOLAND, but rain chances later favor Iowa where they could use it.

Dew points are dropping as the front approaches from the north. You’ll notice the difference the next few days.

Futurecast still shows some scattered rain around Sioux Falls through early afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with dry weather forecast across much of KELOLAND tomorrow.

Cooler temperatures are ahead today with highs in the lower to middle 80s for many areas and winds from the north.

Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tomorrow should be near normal for this time of the year with highs in the 80s and partly cloudy skies.

Expect 80s much of the weekend with rain chances returning by Friday and Saturday.