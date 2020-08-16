Storm Center Update – Sunday AM August 16

While many will be dry and warm today, we’ll watch areas south of Interstate 90 for developing showers and storms.

In the meantime, highs today will be in the 80s and 90s with winds averaging 10-15 mph.



There is a chance for a severe thunderstorm or two as the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted southeast KELOLAND in a marginal risk for severe weather. Hail and wind are the main threats.



The work week is looking quiet with slightly warmer than average temperatures. 90s will return to western KELOLAND early in the week with some areas in the low 90s in eastern KELOLAND by the end of the work week.