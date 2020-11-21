Storm Center Update – Saturday PM November 21

Light showers will move through eastern KELOLAND this evening and into the early nighttime hours. Rain amounts for many will be less than a tenth of an inch, with some areas receiving a little more than a tenth in northeast South Dakota.

Lows tonight will fall to the 20s and 30s with decreasing clouds and increasing northwest winds.

Expect strong northwest winds in eastern KELOLAND tomorrow. The wind will slowly die down as the afternoon goes on. Highs tomorrow will be in the 40s with sunny skies.

We’ll remain cool as we go through next week with highs in the 40s and low 50s, but these temperatures are above average as many have average highs in the 30s and low 40s.

The next chance for rain (aside from tonight) is Tuesday. There’s good agreement between models. The rain chance will mainly cover eastern KELOLAND.

Thanksgiving is looking dry with highs in the 40s.

Black Friday will be dry with highs in the 30s and 40s.