Storm Center Update – Saturday PM December 19

Mostly clear skies will continue in KELOLAND through the evening with thickening cloud cover during the overnight. Lows will fall to the teens and 20s.

It will be a warm day tomorrow! Highs will return to the 40s and 50s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. We’ll watch the record books as we’re going with a high of 56 in Rapid City, which will be a couple of degrees away from setting a record.

The warmth will continue into early next week with highs remaining in the 40s and 50s. But much colder air will arrive around midweek. Along with the colder air, we’ll have a chance for snow.

The timing for the snow will be late in the day Tuesday and into Wednesday. Moisture remains limited, so snow amounts (if any) will be light, but some of us may approach an inch or more.

Christmas Eve is looking to be the coldest day of the week. Highs will be in the 20s in central and eastern KELOLAND with sunny skies.

We’ll warm back above freezing for Christmas Day with highs in the 30s and 40s.