Storm Center Update- Saturday AM, September 26th

Good Morning! The weekend forecast will be turning cooler, windy at times, but lacking any big chance of rain. While scattered showers may enter the forecast, the Sioux Falls area continues to be well below normal the past 30 days.

Yet again, we don’t see much changing the next 10 days. The pattern remains disconnected to the Gulf of Mexico.

We have some clouds streaming through KELOLAND today as winds switch to the northwest. Sprinkles today may redevelop tomorrow. In fact, a few showers could develop tomorrow with the cooler NW winds.

Take a look at the wind on Sunday. Wind gusts will be around 20-40 mph during the afternoon.

We expect cooler weather much of next week. Tuesday may be a little warmer ahead of the second wave of cooler weather. It looks like temperatures may slide into the 50s for highs by the end of the 7 day forecast.

We expect highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s today, the last of the very mild days.

Winds will diminish overnight with lows dropping down in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Tomorrow will be cooler with areas of light showers moving in from the north. The wind will be stronger at times, with gusts over 40 mph. You will feel fall in the air!

More wind and cooler weather will be common for the new week. Tuesday looks a little warmer, but most of the coming days will be at or below normal for this time of the year.