Storm Center Update- Saturday AM, October 17th

Winter weather is returning to parts of KELOLAND this weekend. A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of the Black Hills starting today and lasting into Sunday morning. Be prepared for slick travel conditions in these areas.

Our snow forecast features over 4″ in Custer, with a chance of 2″ of snow in Rapid City into tomorrow. Don’t expect much in central and eastern KELOLAND.

Winds will be stronger at times today with gusts around 30mph East River this afternoon. The wind will accompany the cooler weather in the forecast.

Futurecast keeps most areas East River dry through tonight. In fact, if we clear our skies, Sioux Falls will drop to around 24 degrees. That would be the coldest night of the autumn season so far.

Get used to the idea of more chilly weather the next several days with highs mainly in the 40s and 50s.

Today’s highs will still be in the upper 50s in Sioux Falls, with mid 40s expected in Aberdeen, Pierre, and Rapid City.

It will be chilly tonight with lows mainly in the 20s. Snow chances will continue in the west.

Prepare for cool weather tomorrow with highs in the 40s. Rapid City will hover near 37 with pockets of snow.

The 7 day forecast will still feature a few systems moving into KELOLAND. There may be some showers in the Sioux Falls area on Tuesday and another round of moisture could move our way by Thursday. Highs will trend back into the 50s for the middle of the week.