Storm Center Update – Saturday AM November 28

It will be a mild day with widespread 50s and 60s. There’s a chance central and western KELOLAND will set records this afternoon with highs in the middle 60s. Winds will be light, but that will change for tomorrow.

A cold front will move through KELOLAND tonight. This front will bring in stronger northwest winds and much cooler air.

Highs tomorrow will be at least 15 degrees cooler in many locations.

Expect strong northwest winds of 15-25 mph with gusts near 40 at times.

Even though we cool to the 30s and 40s for next week, we’ll still be above average. Many have average high in the low to middle 30s by next weekend. This happens with dry skies.