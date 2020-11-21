Storm Center Update – Saturday AM November 21

Clouds will be a lot thicker today as compared to yesterday and we’re watching for light rain showers late this afternoon into tonight.

Eastern KELOLAND has the best chance for rain, but amounts will remain light with many receiving less than a tenth of an inch.

Highs will be in the 40s and low 50s today, but cooler air will be here tomorrow.

Expect strong northwest winds in eastern KELOLAND to slowly die down as the afternoon goes on. Highs tomorrow will be in the 40s with sunny skies in the afternoon.

We’ll remain cool as we go through next week with highs in the 40s. The next chance for rain (aside from tonight) is Tuesday. That rain chance will mainly cover eastern KELOLAND.