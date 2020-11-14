Storm Center Update – Saturday AM November 14

Welcome to the weekend!



We’ll have thicker clouds today with a slight chance for an isolated sprinkle or light rain shower. Any rain that falls will be light with accumulations less than a tenth of an inch.

With mostly cloudy skies and periods of sunshine, we’ll have highs in the 40s and 50s.



Winds will be strong enough in central and western South Dakota to warrant Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings. Wind gusts in western South Dakota will be stronger than 50 mph.



Winds will slowly die down on Sunday underneath mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.



Expect dry and warm conditions for next week with Wednesday or Thursday being the warmest day with highs in the 50s and 60s. We’ll slowly start to cool toward next weekend with an increase for rain or snow.