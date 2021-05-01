Storm Center Update – Saturday AM May 1

It will be hot in southeast KELOLAND today as highs reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. We’ll keep an eye on the record books for record heat this afternoon.

In the meantime, it will be slightly cooler in northern, central, and western KELOLAND as winds will be from a northerly direction and clouds will be a little thicker.



Sunday will be a cooler day for everyone, but we’ll still manage to make the 70s in many locations. With thicker clouds around, scattered light showers will be possible. Any rain that falls will remain less than a tenth of an inch.





As we go through the new work week it will be cool with highs in the 50s and 60s. We’ll entertain rain chances from time to time, but any rain amounts for the next seven days will remain less an a quarter inch for many of us.