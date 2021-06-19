Storm Center Update- Saturday AM, June 19th

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have developed in a few areas of western SD this morning. We think some of this morning activity will diminish, but new thunderstorms could sprout this afternoon and this evening.

Futurecast shows the batch of clouds increasing across central and eastern SD this afternoon. We expect developing scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening, primarily East River. The rain, while scattered in nature, should increase in areal coverage during the overnight areas. These clusters of rain will be more concentrated East River, but as you can see on the animation below, there will be hits of rain West River as well. The rain chances will be ending from north to south on Sunday afternoon as cooler and drier air arrives from Canada.

The clusters of showers and thunderstorms will bring a few pockets of .50″ rain. This map shows the latest view on the European model.

Temperatures today will not be as hot with highs mainly in the 80s.

Tonight will features areas of scattered rain with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Cooling winds will be be changing the weather picture from north to south tomorrow.

The refreshingly cooler air won’t last long. Temperatures will start warming on Tuesday and hotter weather will return Wednesday through Friday. There could be the addition rain chances by Thursday, but we are taking a cautious approach to introducing those rain areas as drought problems continue to grow.