Storm Center Update – Saturday AM July 7

Welcome to the weekend! I know for some of you, it’s an extended weekend!

High pressure will be I control of our weather in eastern KELOLAND, which means dry and stable air. Skies will become partly cloudy as a few cumulus clouds develop in the afternoon. It will be a cool day with highs in the upper 70s.

There’s been a lot of rain in western KELOLAND as of late, and the chance for rain will continue today. Rivers and creeks in western South Dakota will remain at or above flood stage through the weekend.

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer with partly cloudy skies. Scattered rain will move into eastern KELOLAND as highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

The rain will be widely scattered, expect many locations to stay dry but it does warrant a 20% chance.

Better chances for rain can be expected Monday night and Tuesday.

After that rain chance, expect dry skies and seasonal temperatures as highs will be in the middle 80s to near 90 for the rest of the week.