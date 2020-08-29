Storm Center Update- Saturday AM, August 29th

We have a mainly dry forecast to start the weekend. Rain is very much needed across much of the southeast. Sioux Falls is still running a large rain deficit the past 30 days.

The forecast starts dry on this Saturday, but may feature a few scattered t-storms in the southwest late this afternoon. We expect better chances of thunderstorms Sunday afternoon with the main cold front moving into KELOLAND. Expect linger rain chances, mainly in the south, on Monday morning.

Some of the storms could be severe late Sunday, mainly west of Sioux Falls.

Temperatures are feeling better with 70s likely north and northeast of Sioux Falls. Even the 80s aren’t too bad.

Tonight will be pleasant with isolated showers and thunderstorms in central KELOLAND.

Rain chances will increase tomorrow with hotter weather in central KELOLAND. Notice the wind in Rapid City from the northwest at 20-40 mph during the afternoon.

Monday looks cooler behind the cold front with highs in the 70s. Next week looks pleasant with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. However, rain chances look slim as the drought continues in the Sioux Falls area.