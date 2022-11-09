The first significant winter storm of the season is moving into KELOLAND today. Winter storm warnings will go into effect for areas in red today into tomorrow. A blizzard warning has been issued for the Mobridge area. We also want to highlight the significant icing threat in pink includes the Aberdeen, Leola, and Faulkton areas. Winter weather advisories cover the counties in blue where lighter amounts of snow and freezing rain will have a lesser impact on travel.

We already have ice and fog problems in the morning road report as of 7AM. Expect changes to this map through the day.

Overnight snow has been heaviest in Montana, with just a light glaze of freezing drizzle in the areas highlighted above. We’ve also had clusters of showers and thunderstorms in parts of eastern KELOLAND overnight.

Brookings has already picked up nearly 1.5″ of rain.

Here’s a closer look at the ice accumulation map for the northeast. If we see amounts over 1/4″, expect possible damage to tree limbs and power issues the next 24 hours. We be closely monitoring these areas for any adjustments on the placement and intensity of the freezing rain forecast.

The heaviest snow should stay across far northcentral SD.

Additional rainfall is expected across eastern KELOLAND where temperatures will be warmer. Sioux Falls could still pick up over .50″ in addition to the rain yesterday. Some folks just north of Sioux Falls will have storm totals over 2″.

Futurecast shows how temperatures will fall today in Sioux Falls into the 40s, then rise this evening as a large precipitation shield develops across the region. Blue show snow, pink is a mix, and green/yellow shows the rain. The storm will wrap up from west to east during the day as temperatures fall by the hour.

Temperatures will stay well below normal the next 10 days.

Here are details of the forecast.