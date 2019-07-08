Storm Center Update – Monday July 8 PM

Humidity is back in KELOLAND, as dewpoints have returned to the 60s to low 70s – in the range of muggy. With highs in the mid 80s today, energy is building in the atmosphere. There were a few thunderstorms in south central South Dakota last night that persisted into midday in areas near Mitchell. Rainfall totals hit just under ¾ of an inch of rain in that area, but sunny skies returned by noon.

We expect a line of thunderstorms will develop in Rapid City this evening and strengthen as they move east, creating a better chance for heavy rainfall in the Pierre and Aberdeen areas. Very strong thunderstorms that have already developed in North Dakota may come across the border last night. Most of the thunderstorms in eastern South Dakota will occur after midnight tonight – in fact early morning for Sioux Falls and the I-29 corridor. Humidity from the day keeps our nighttime lows uncomfortably in the upper 60s.

Rainfall could continue during the day tomorrow for eastern KELOLAND, but with less upward forcing and less energy. Tomorrow’s highs will be near-normal, in the mid 80s, with a southwesterly breeze.

While the skies look quiet for the following few days, a low pressure system develops tomorrow night – and with it strong winds Wednesday with gusts over 40 mph in some areas. Higher winds mean better mixing with drier upper air. Although slight, dewpoints will be lower than what we’ve seen lately into the upper 50s and low 60s. Daytime highs will also be less oppressive in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Sunny skies continue until Friday where there is a slight chance of scattered rainfall, although theses systems are not likely to be severe. Things begin to heat up for the weekend, with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s, with clearing skies for the first part of next week.