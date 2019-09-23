Storm Center Update- Monday AM, September 23rd

Good Morning! FutureScan shows a quiet weather pattern today and tonight. However, thunderstorms will return late tomorrow in NW IA and a few of them could turn severe.

This is the severe weather risk map for Tuesday afternoon. Most of NW IA and parts of SW MN are in the slight risk zone.

Enjoy the nice weather ahead today in KELOLAND. Bright sunshine should give us afternoon highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s in most areas.

Tonight should be a little warmer with lows mainly in the 50s.

Tomorrow will be mild, but the cold front will go through much of KELOLAND dry. Northwest winds will increase in the afternoon across western and central KELOLAND.

Big changes are coming for early next week. We see a big contrast in temperatures developing across the northern plains, setting the stage for storms in the warm sector and snow on the cool side of the system.

Most of the 7 day forecast looks pretty nice, but don’t forget about some scattered showers Thursday and Friday. Have a great day!