Storm Center Update- Monday AM, October 12th

Showers and thunderstorms rumbled across parts of eastern KELOLAND yesterday and overnight. Several storms became severe with pockets of strong wind and hail.

You can see the rain totals, which were much heavier east of Sioux Falls.

Over 2″ of rain fall in the Rock Valley and Doon, IA areas. Those were the exceptions…most areas saw far less.

It was a warm day in the 80s. We can’t find another day in the 80s in the 10 day forecast.

The 30 day rainfall map continues to dry out. Take a look at the low numbers in Rapid City and Pierre.

We don’t see much rain the next couple of days, but some some showers will be around by Wednesday as a more significant cold front drops into the region.

That front will be bring strong wind to KELOLAND. 40-50 mph wind gusts are forecast by Wednesday afternoon.

Cooler weather will come in stages in the coming days. The surge of colder weather looks quite chilly early next week. I won’t talk about snow just yet.

Enjoy the mild weather while it lasts. Expect upper 60s and lower 70s today.

Tonight looks cool with lows mainly in the 40s with some passing clouds.

Tomorrow looks breezy with highs in the 60s under partly cloudy skies.

The 7 day forecast shows cooler 50s at the end of the week. We may see a shower chance return on Saturday. We’ll watch early next week for developing cold and perhaps a better chance of moisture. Stay tuned.