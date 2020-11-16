Storm Center Update- Monday AM, November 16th

Good morning! We are starting the day mainly dry across KELOLAND as a few pockets of snow across MN as another clipper systems swings through parts of the plains. The wind will not be as strong as yesterday, however.

Speaking of strong wind, we had gusts over 50 mph in the Sioux Falls area. Today, wind gusts in the 30 mph range are more likely.

Here’s a sample of the wind gust map around 2pm. It’s clear to see we still have windy conditions at times ahead.

The wind is helping deliver more mild, Pacific air into KELOLAND. Yesterday was warm enough to melt more snow across the southeast. We’ll see more of it disappear today.

The weather also looks dry until Friday. That means these numbers will be going down on the 30 day moving average of moisture totals.

What rainfall we do see appears to be coming in on Friday with another cold front. We’ll continue to watch.

Temperatures are certainly trending warmer. Notice the mild air to our west today.

It will intensify and expand to the east through midweek. We would not be surprised to see a few 70s in southcentral KELOLAND by Wednesday.

Look for those breezy and windy conditions at times today with highs ranging from the mid 40s in the northeast to the upper 50s in the southwest.

Tonight looks cool, but dry with lows mainly in the 20s with a light north wind.

Tomorrow does look a few degrees cooler in the east, but West River areas could warm above 60 in spots.

Those 60s could touch Sioux Falls by Wednesday and Thursday. The chance of showers on Friday will begin a cooler trend toward the weekend, but no drastic cold is on the way in the extended forecast.