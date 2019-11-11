Storm Center Update- Monday AM, November 11th

Good Morning! Roads are snow covered and slippery across parts of KELOLAND. The heaviest snow reports are found across much of western South Dakota.

The snow continues to push south this morning into southern Nebraska and parts of Iowa.

Futurecast shows dry weather to start, but south winds return tomorrow and eventually pockets of rain, freezing and snow by Wednesday. This system doesn’t look too heavy, but we’ll continue to watch the mixed bag of moisture.

It will be cold today with highs in the teens for most locations.

Tonight will be the coldest night of the week, near zero in many areas.

Tomorrow will be warmer, but the south wind east of the James Valley will make it feel colder, especially in SW MN.

We expect warmer weather later in the week with highs returning to the 40s. That type of weather will feel pretty nice!