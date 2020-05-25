Storm Center Update – Monday AM May 25

It’s another day with cloudy cover and rain chances in eastern and southeast KELOLAND. It won’t rain all day, but periods of rain will start during the late morning hours in southeast and south central KELOLAND. The showers will slowly move north during the day.

We’ll see sunshine in western, central, and northern KELOLAND but northerly winds will keep those areas cool with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

Periods of light rain will continue into tomorrow. While many locations will have light rain amounts, there will be some areas along and south of I-90 that will receive a quarter-inch or more by tomorrow evening.



There’s an upper-level low that’s spinning near the Gulf of Mexico and is slow to leave the area. This, in turn, will keep some of the clouds around in eastern and southeast KELOLAND through Wednesday. Once the low moves east, a ridge of high pressure will take its place and we’ll have dry and warming weather. Temperatures for the weekend are expected to be in the 70s to near 80 degrees. The warmer air will last into early next week.