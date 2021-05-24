Storm Center Update- Monday AM, May 24th

A strong line of storms raced across KELOLAND last evening and overnight. We have several reports of strong winds with this line, but you can see how the areas of rain fell apart as they moved into eastern KELOLAND.

Each dot on this map below represents a severe weather report. The Custer area was hit particularly hard.

We can confirm at least 1 tornado just south of Custer.

2 more tornadoes were reported in Perkins County east of Bison.

Strong winds around 80mph blew several vehicles off of I-90 in the Presho area.

The rain was welcome news as Rapid City picked up around 1″. The numbers were much lower East River, with a few exceptions around Brookings and Marshall.

The 7 day rain totals have been very good much of western SD. We can find many areas with 1-3″ of rain.

New storms later today will be focused across the southeast. Sioux Falls has a marginal risk of severe weather.

Futurecast shows thunderstorm development after 4pm. We expect pockets of heavy rain will these storms, but they will be scattered in nature across the southeast. We expect clearing conditions overnight, followed by dry weather on Tuesday.

Futurecast shows widespread areas of rain late Wednesday into Thursday across the northern plains. This system will provide an opportunity for some much-needed moisture relief. We will continue to watch the pattern, but .50″ to 1″ rain totals are on the table.

For today, highs will be in the 80s for many areas with a stronger wind from the southwest during the afternoon.

Storm chances will end this evening in the Sioux Falls area with lows mainly in the 50s.

Tomorrow will be quite breezy, with gusts over 30 mph during the afternoon. Highs will stay in the 80s one more day for folks in the east.

The weather will begin to change late Wednesday as a strong area of low pressure brings areas of welcome rain to KELOLAND. Sioux Falls will see the best chance of rain on Thursday, with lingering showers and much cooler temperatures on Friday. Highs may stay in the 50s that day! The weather looks a little warmer by the start of Memorial Day Weekend.