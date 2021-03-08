Storm Center Update- Monday AM, March 8th

Good morning! It was a very mild weekend across KELOLAND with highs into the 60s in many areas yesterday. We’ll see similar numbers today.

But it is March and 60s and 70s don’t last forever. Winter storm watches are posted for the Black Hills on Wednesday. We are hopeful for some much needed moisture with this storm system with heavy wet snow likely.

Before that arrives, the warmest air of the year will arrive in Sioux Falls tomorrow. We are projecting a new record high at 72 degrees.

Futurecast increases our wind the next 24 hours. You can see the development of rain and snow in the northern plains by Wednesday. The warm sector of the system could feature some rumbles of thunder. You can also see the snow expanding to the east during the day into Wednesday evening.

Our snow forecast features the best chance of snow in the southwest. However, there could be locally heavy snow along a fairly narrow band late Wednesday across portions of eastern South Dakota. We expect a few adjustments to that storm track, so stay tuned to the latest forecasts.

Temperatures will be cooling later this week. In fact, we may trend below normal by early next week. The jury is still out on the path of another storm to our southwest early next week. It could provide more moisture relief, but it’s a bit early to lock in on the exact path.

Enjoy the mild weather today with highs in the 60s and stronger southeast winds by the afternoon.

Tonight also looks very mild. In fact, some of these numbers are at record levels for lows this time of the year.

Tomorrow will continue to the exceptionally mild weather with highs in the 70s in many areas East River.

Changes are foreseen in the 7 day forecast. Wednesday will be much cooler with highs in the mid 40s with areas of showers, with snow to the west. Highs should stay in the 40s the rest of the week.