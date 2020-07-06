Storm Center Update – Monday AM July 6

Heavy rain moved through KELOLAND this morning.

Flash Flood Warnings continue in Rock and Nobles Counties until 9:15 this morning due to rain amounts of 2-5″ or more!



While the rain continues to move east, it will give way to sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs this afternoon will be in the 80s and 90s. With the heat and humidity around, redeveloping storms will be likely in central and eastern KELOLAND.

Some of the storms will be strong to severe with large hail and strong wind being the main severe threats. Heavy rain will be likely with any storms that develop.



We’ll do the same thing for tomorrow. We’ll have sunshine through much of the morning and afternoon, then watch for developing storms during the late afternoon and evening.



This is a theme that will continue for much of the week and weekend. Morning and afternoon sun, followed by increasing clouds and storm chances. Expect a lot of the days to have highs near 90 and lows near 70.