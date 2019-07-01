Storm Center Update- Monday AM, July 1st

Good Morning! It has been a busy weekend in weather with numerous areas of severe weather. We’ve had lots of pictures of tornadoes, including this one from the Badlands Saturday afternoon courtesy of Bruce Knudtson and Badlands Helicopters.

Courtesy: Bruce Knudtson.

Here are some of the severe weather reports from yesterday.

A new round of storms is expected later today with severe weather possible, especially in the slight risk zone shaded in yellow.

Keep an eye on new storms in the southeast later today as shown on FutureScan.

It looks busy in the southeast at 7pm, so be alert to watches and warnings later today.

Thunderstorms will be limited to the southeast this evening, while Pierre and Aberdeen should stay dry.

We expect a rebound into the 80s tomorrow with rain chances limited to western SD late in the day.

The 4th of July looks typical for this time of year with warm and humid weather leading to scattered clusters of storms moving around the heat dome centered to our south. This pattern typically favors more evening and overnight activity, but some severe weather and locally heavy rain can happen.

While most of the week is warm and humid, the forecast looks cooler and less humid by the weekend.