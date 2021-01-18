Storm Center Update- Monday AM, January 18th

Mild weather continues across KELOLAND for this time of the year. We had highs in the 30s and 40s across KELOLAND yesterday and temperatures will still be in the 30s today for most areas.

Snow cover continues to be deeper across areas of eastern KELOLAND, with amounts over 3″ in much of southern MN and northern IA.

More snow is the in forecast the next 24 hours, but most of the amounts will be light, under 1″.

Snow has been heavier in the northern Black Hills, however, where Winter Storm Warnings have been issued until early this evening. Local amounts over 6 inches are possible.

Futurecast shows pockets of light snow and flurries today, along with stronger winds in western SD. We expect light winds East River to start the day, but winds will increase later tonight and tomorrow in eastern KELOLAND. Again, total snowfall will be light, generally under 1″ in many areas.

We are keeping an eye on colder weather arriving in KELOLAND this weekend. We may see temperatures return to normal or even below normal levels by Saturday and Sunday.

The colder air will be connected to a chance of snow Saturday and Sunday. Winds don’t appear too stronger, but some accumulations are likely across parts of the northern plains.

We may see another system in the northern plains next week, so don’t write off winter weather for the last half of January.

Here are the highs forecast today across KELOLAND. Light snow and flurry chances will be common.

Tonight will be chilly across SW MN, but most areas will stay in the 20s west of Sioux Falls.

Tomorrow should feature stronger winds East River, but temperatures still look mild in the 30s as snow chances decrease from west to east.

The 7 day forecast features very mild weather on Wednesday in the 40s, but a gradual cooling trend is ahead at the end of the week. Colder air this weekend will be associated with areas of snow and highs in the 20s.