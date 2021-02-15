Storm Center Update- Monday AM, February 15th

It is a bitterly cold morning in KELOLAND. Take a look at the morning lows as of 7am. Sioux Falls has set a new record low at -26.

This type of cold air comes around once in awhile. Here are some of the coldest numbers for Sioux Falls that past 20 years.

Yesterday’s high temperature was very cold as well. The high was just -13 in Watertown.

Wind Chill Warnings continue for much of KELOLAND today, with the numbers running at -30 to -45.

At least we are avoiding major snow at this time. You can see the most active storm track stays to our south.

Futurecast keeps us dry until Wednesday. We may see some flurries or pockets of light snow by Wednesday.

Highs today will rebound to -4 in Sioux Falls. The 5 in Rapid City may feel worse with the wind at 15-30 mph from the south.

Look for lows tonight in the 20s below zero in the southeast once again. This should be the last of the really cold nights.

Tomorrow will be a bit better on temperatures, but stronger winds in central SD won’t feel warm at all!

Expect steady improvement the rest of the week. Highs should reach 32 by Sunday!