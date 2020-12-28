Storm Center Update – Monday AM December 28

We’re getting a break from the snow today but get ready for another round tomorrow.



In the meantime, with mostly sunny skies we’ll have temperatures warm to the 20s and 30s. Winds will be light.



The next system will take aim on KELOLAND tonight and tomorrow. Expect snow to move west to east later tonight and tomorrow. Snow will be heavy at times and combine with wind gusts near 30 mph to create reduced visibilities.

Southeast KELOLAND will get the heaviest snow with amounts averaging 3-6″. Isolated 6-7″ amounts will be possible south of Interstate 90 in South Dakota and Iowa.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for tonight and tomorrow across much of KELOLAND. Winds will NOT be as strong with this system, but we’ll still get speeds of 15-25 mph from the southeast. Expect reduced visibilities and hazardous driving conditions through the day tomorrow.

The snow will taper off as we go through the evening tomorrow with dry skies tomorrow night and Wednesday.



The system will leave behind it another round of cold air. Expect afternoon highs in the teens and 20s for the rest of the week with overnight lows in the single digits above and below zero.

New Years Eve and New Years Day will be dry with afternoon highs in the 20s and 30s and overnight lows in the single digits and teens.