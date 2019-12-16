Storm Center Update- Monday AM, December 16th

Good Morning! A quiet forecast is ahead for much of KELOLAND, good news for travelers ahead of Christmas. The main storm track is staying to the south along with the snow.

Our Futurecast update shows a few clouds in the east today, but even those clouds should decrease into tomorrow. There is a cold front forecast tomorrow and that will limit the warming across the northeast. The weather should stay mainly dry.

Highs will stay in the 20s today in the east, but 30s are likely across the west.

Tonight will be chilly, but not as cold with numbers between 10 and 15 above in most locations.

Highs will be warmer tomorrow with upper 20s in Sioux Falls and upper 30s in Rapid City. The sunshine should help as well.

The weather later this week should be warmer with more 30s and even 40s by Thursday.

The key to the warming weather will be the wind. If we lack wind, we won’t be able to maximize the warming potential.

We’ll keep an eye on the progression of the mild weather, but it appears the cold air will be retreating to the north.

If you are looking for more snow before Christmas, don’t expect much in the 7-10 day forecast.

In fact, we’ll be losing snow cover the next few days!