Storm Center Update- Monday AM, August 3rd

We have a pleasant start to the new week, but warmer weather is just around the corner.

Dry weather is forecast today across KELOLAND, but that will change West River tomorrow. Areas of showers and thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday for western and central South Dakota as a warm front develops. Sioux Falls may have scattered rain chances by Wednesday, but we want to emphasize the word “scattered” at this time.

The European model looks a bit more widespread on rain chances East River, but the drought areas in Iowa may impact the coverage of the rain in southeastern KELOLAND.

We do see hotter weather in the extended forecast as large area of high pressure expands again to our south. The means 90s will be back along with higher humidity.

Enjoy the pleasant temperatures today with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Tonight also looks comfortable with a few areas of rain developing in the far west.

Tomorrow will be warmer, but thunderstorms will be expected in both the Pierre and Rapid City areas.

The 7 day forecast shows the hotter weather by the end of the week. We expect a few thunderstorms this weekend, but we’ll hold off on widespread rain chances for now.