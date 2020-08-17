Storm Center Update- Monday AM, August 17th

Good Morning! It’s a quiet start to the week in KELOLAND and the weather forecast looks dry much of the time. However, there are a few exceptions to talk about.

Most areas missed rain on Sunday , but there were some isolated thundershowers in the southeast.

We did see a couple of good spots of rain south of Sioux Falls with local totals around .50″.

Expect the 30 day precipitation totals to go down as we enter this drier pattern.

There could be few isolated areas of rain tomorrow morning in central KELOLAND. We also see a feature tomorrow evening that may spark a few thunderstorms in eastern KELOLAND. Sioux Falls has a 20% chance of rain at this time. We may add a few isolated storms to the Black Hills forecast too.

Beyond tomorrow, a weak area of low pressure in KELOLAND may spark a few isolated t-storms on Thursday and Friday.

Look for dry weather today with highs in the mid 80s east and lower 90s west.

Many of us will stay dry tonight with lows in the 50s east and 60s west.

Tomorrow looks hot West River with 90s likely.

We’ll keep the above normal temperatures through the 7 day forecast with mainly dry weather.