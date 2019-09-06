Storm Center Update – Friday PM September 6

The weekend is about here; and wouldn’t you know it, it will be wet and cool.



Light showers will move through western and central KELOLAND tonight and reach the James River Valley by sunrise.



Thick cloud cover, light rain, and easterly winds all equal to a cool September weekend. Expect highs in eastern KELOLAND to be in the 60s, there’s some information suggesting highs may only be in the 50s. Temperatures will be slightly warmer in central and western South Dakota.



Expect mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers to continue into Sunday as highs remain in the 60s and 70s.



The weekend rain will be light, but persistent in many locations. This will eventually lead to rain amounts through the weekend of a half inch to an inch or more in central to eastern KELOLAND.



Warmer air will return to the upper plains early next week. As this happens, another round of rain will occur on Monday. Afternoon highs will return to the 70s next week with steady chances for rain.