Storm Center Update – Friday PM September 4

Temperatures will continue to warm through Sunday, but much cooler air will move in for Labor Day.



Expect quiet conditions this evening and tonight across KELOLAND as lows fall to the 40s and 50s with light winds.



It will be another sunny and dry day tomorrow with slightly warmer temperatures. Expect highs in the 90s for central and western South Dakota; isolated 100s may appear. Northern and eastern KELOLAND will be in the middle 80s to near 90.



As a warm front moves into extreme southeast and eastern KELOLAND tomorrow night, scattered showers and storms can be expected. Some of these storms will be strong to severe with hail being the main threat.

The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk for severe weather tomorrow night in parts of eastern KELOALND. Hail is the main threat.



Sunday will be hot as many will have highs in the 90s.



Expect things to change on Monday. Much cooler air will start to pour into the upper plains riding strong northerly winds. We expect temperatures to fall 20 to 30 degree from Sunday to Monday. Another 10 degrees for Monday into Tuesday. In fact, some on Tuesday will crack the top ten for record cold high temperatures as some will stay in the 50s for afternoon highs. Along with the cooler air, we’ll have better chances for rain. Rain amounts will stay light with many locations receiving less than a quarter inch Monday through Tuesday.

It will be cold enough to support snow for the higher elevations of the Hills. Expect light snow in the Hills Monday night and Tuesday. Light accumulations possible.