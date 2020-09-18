Storm Center Update – Friday PM September 18

Expect mostly clear skies across KELOLAND for the evening and overnight. Overnight lows will fall to the 40s and 50s with southeast winds averaging 5-15 mph.

The winds will increase tomorrow, and they will remain strong through the weekend. With strong southerly winds tomorrow and mostly sunny skies, expect highs to reach the 70s and 80s. South winds of 20-35 mph will be common along and east of the James River Valley with gusts near 40 mph.

A weak cold front will swing through KELOLAND for Sunday, but it will remain windy. Behind the front you will notice strong westerly winds, while ahead of the front the winds will continue from the south. Widespread 80s are expected for Sunday.

The dry skies and above average temperatures will continue through next week. Highs will mainly be in the 80s with a few low 90s expected in western South Dakota toward the weekend.