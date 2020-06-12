Storm Center Update – Friday PM June12

The weekend is looking warm and windy across KELOLAND.



As we head into tonight, clouds will still hang in parts of eastern KELOLAND; otherwise, expect mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures falling to the 50s and 60s.



It will be another mostly sunny to partly cloudy day tomorrow. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90 as southeast winds increase throughout the day.



Clouds will thicken as we go through Sunday and it will remain windy with gusts near 40 or more in eastern KELOLAND. With the thicker clouds, it will be a couple of degrees ‘cooler’ than tomorrow.



The workweek will start hot with temperatures quickly returning to the 90s for much of KELOLAND. Cooler air will start to trickle in from the northwest by midweek in western South Dakota and sweep across all of KELOLAND by Thursday as temperatures retreat to the low to middle 80s. Along with the cooler air, we’ll have increasing chances for rain the later we go through next week.