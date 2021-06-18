Storm Center Update – Friday PM June 18

The weekend is just about here and while we’ll stay warm to start the weekend, it will slowly cool by the time we end the weekend.

Tonight will be pleasant. If you have any Friday evening plans, go ahead and keep them as it looks like we’ll have dry conditions this evening and tonight. Lows will get a little chilly as parts of northern and northeast KELOLAND may fall to the 40s.

Tomorrow will be another warm day as highs reach the middle to upper 80s. Watch for developing storms in western and central South Dakota during the late afternoon and early evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has western and central KELOLAND in a marginal risk for severe weather. Strong thunderstorm wind gusts are the main threat.

We’ll get the rain to move into eastern KELOLAND tomorrow night and into Sunday. You’ll also notice much cooler air on Sunday. Highs will be in the 70s for western, central, and northern South Dakota. Southeast KELOLAND will still make the 80s, but the cooler air will quickly move into southeast KELOLAND as well.

The strong northerly winds on Sunday in western, central, and northern South Dakota will sweep through southeast KELOLAND. This will bring temperatures down to the 70s for many locations on Monday. That type of cool air will continue into Tuesday.

But, the 7-day forecast shows warming temperatures as we head into the later half of next week.