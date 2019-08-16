Storm Center Update – Friday PM August 16

This evening’s weather will be a lot quieter than last evening. Expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. The only exception may be along the border of South Dakota and Nebraska from near Winner to Vermillion. This is where scattered storms may develop this evening.

Overnight lows will fall to near 60 by tomorrow morning.

Another round of showers and storms are in the forecast for tomorrow.

These will begin during the afternoon in central and northern South Dakota and move east/southeast.

Expect a rain chance in southeast KELOLAND after 8 pm. In the meantime, any storms that develop may become strong to severe with hail being the main threat.

Highs will reach the 80s for many in KELOLAND.

Sunday will be quiet with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions and highs near 80.

Summer heat and humidity will return early next week. Expect air temperatures in the middle 80s to near 90 with dew points in the middle 70s. Heat index values may approach 100 for some on Monday.

Along with the heat and humidity we’ll watch for developing storms Monday night and/or Tuesday. This will be ahead of slightly cooler and drier air that should settle in by Wednesday. Some of the storms will be strong to severe.