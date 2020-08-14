Storm Center Update – Friday PM August 14

The strong northwest winds behind a cold front that has moved through much of KELOLAND will slowly die down as we go through this evening and tonight. The front is still responsible for showers and storms along and ahead of it, but by the late evening, all of KELOLAND will be dry.



Some of the storms will be strong to severe in extreme eastern KELOLAND as Tornado Watches and Severe Thunderstorm Watches are in effect for eastern KELOLAND until 8 this evening.



Drier and cooler air resides behind the front and that air will settle over KELOLAND for the weekend.

The weekend will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the 70s, 80s, and 90s with light winds.



Next week is looking dry as moisture and energy will be limited across the upper plains. Temperatures will slowly warm back above average as we go through next week.



The drought monitor continues to show very dry conditions in western, northeast, and southeast KELOLAND.