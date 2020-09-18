Storm Center Update- Friday AM, September 18th

Good Morning! Hazy skies continue across KELOLAND as start the weekend. We are not alone as the smoke spreads all the way to the east coast.

Futurecast continues to show dry weather much of the weekend. There are some hints of sprinkles this weekend, but like many of the fronts this summer, this one looks starved for moisture.

South winds will be stronger tomorrow in many areas. Sioux Falls will likely have windy weather both Saturday and Sunday.

Dry weather will continue in the upcoming 10 day period as the weather pattern remains stable.

You can see the surge of above normal temperatures into next week. The dry weather goes hand in hand with the warmer numbers across KELOLAND.

Today is the last of the “cooler” days. We expect upper 60s for both Sioux Falls and Aberdeen.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tomorrow will be warmer with highs in the upper 70s east and mid and upper 80s central and west.

Sunday will be warm as well with widespread 80s expected.

There is a slim chance of rain on Monday, but little change in temperatures are forecast for several days.