Storm Center Update- Friday AM, October 9th

Dry weather continues to dominate KELOLAND. The latest 30 day precipitation shows the declining moisture values. These could drop even more this weekend before chances of rain return for a few areas.

Sioux Falls is now in extreme drought. The last time we were that dry was back in 2013.

Showers and thunderstorm chances will return Sunday night, mainly along and east of I-29. Some of the rain chance may linger into early Monday.

The severe weather risk map is back. We could see a few severe storms Sunday evening in the area shaded in yellow.

Highs today will be near record levels in Sioux Falls at 87. Fire danger is high once again for most areas.

Tonight will be a bit cooler, but still nice for this time of year.

Tomorrow will be a little cooler with highs mainly in the 70s.

Stronger south winds will push temperatures into the 80s in Sioux Falls ahead of the cold front. Our chance of rain Sunday night should wrap up Monday morning with near normal temperatures returning to KELOLAND early next week.