Storm Center Update- Friday AM, October 4th

After a chilly start to the day, we have a breezy day ahead with a blend of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be warmer to the west with highs in the upper 60s in Rapid City.

Futurecast shows the rain expanding tonight and most of it ending by mid morning. The exception will be in the northeast where wrap around rainfall will continue. We are forecasting gusty winds on Saturday over 40 mph at times.

Your forecast tonight doesn’t look as cool with lows mainly in the 40s.

The low pressure system will move quickly to the northeast tomorrow with 50s behind it.

We’ll see more 50s on Sunday with breezy conditions still expected.

The pattern early next week looks nice, but a big change will come our direction by Thursday and Friday. A strong buckle in the jet will send a storm our way. We have strong evidence to support a significant storm in the plains with a reasonable chance of some snow.

It’s early to say how much snow will fall and where, but the European model produces snow on at least 50% of the ensemble members in South Dakota. That’s impressive and should be an early bird signal that we need to watch the weather late next week. More to come..