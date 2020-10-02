Storm Center Update- Friday AM, October 2nd

It’s a chilly start to the day across much of KELOLAND. Overnight lows have dropped into the upper 20s and lower 30s across the east and a frost advisory remains in effect until 8am.

The 30 day moisture trend map continues to show decreasing numbers today as dry weather expands across the plains. Expect lower levels next week with little if any rain in the forecast.

The 10 day rainfall map is very low across the plains and much of the country as no big storms are forecast.

The best chance of showers or sprinkles will probably be late this afternoon and tonight. Don’t expect much moisture, but a few spots should dot the radar screens.

Cool weather will linger into the start of the weekend, but much warmer weather is expected early next week. 70s and 80s are LIKELY for highs by Monday.

The cool weather continues today as highs stay in the 50s east and 60s west of Sioux Falls.

The additional cloud cover tonight will hold temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Tomorrow will be very fall-like with highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Warmer weather will dominate the pattern here next week with more dry weather.